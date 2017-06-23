Fri June 23, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 23, 2017

Share

Can the Panama Papers end corruption?
Read More

Panama Papers-tainted PM wins vote again in Malta

VALLETTA: Prime Minister Joseph Muscat called the snap election to quell ongoing corruption...

Read More
Advertisement

Panama case: Rehman Malik appears before JIT

Panama case: Rehman Malik appears before JIT

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik, who had also served the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) holding various posts, and later became the agency’s director general, appeared before Joint Investigation Team, probing the offshore assets of Sharif family.

The JIT had initially summoned Malik to appear on June 13, but he was in London, so he requested for another date for appearance. He was now summoned to appear before the JIT on June 23, Friday.

Rehman Malik was also assigned the task to probe into corruption charges against Nawaz Sharif during the second government of Benazir Bhutto in the mid-1990s while serving in the FIA.

Malik is likely to inform the JIT about the investigation carried out by his team during Benazir Bhutto's second tenure as the prime minister into various scams, including money laundering through the Hudaibiya Paper Mills and purchase of London Mayfair flats by the Sharif family.

Speaking to media outside the Federal Judicial Academy, the secretariat of the JIT, Rehman Malik said, “I have brought with me the letters written to the then president and evidence to present before the JIT.”

“I will own all these letters before the probing team,” he asserted. “I remained impartial in the past and will remain so,” he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Babar Awan joins PTI

Babar Awan joins PTI
At least 25 killed, over 100 injured in twin Parachinar blasts

At least 25 killed, over 100 injured in twin Parachinar blasts
Will resign if my name found in any offshore company: Sen. Rehman Malik

Will resign if my name found in any offshore company: Sen. Rehman Malik
Basit says Pakistan not begging for talks with India

Basit says Pakistan not begging for talks with India
Load More load more