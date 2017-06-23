Panama case: Rehman Malik appears before JIT

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik, who had also served the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) holding various posts, and later became the agency’s director general, appeared before Joint Investigation Team, probing the offshore assets of Sharif family.

The JIT had initially summoned Malik to appear on June 13, but he was in London, so he requested for another date for appearance. He was now summoned to appear before the JIT on June 23, Friday.

Rehman Malik was also assigned the task to probe into corruption charges against Nawaz Sharif during the second government of Benazir Bhutto in the mid-1990s while serving in the FIA.

Malik is likely to inform the JIT about the investigation carried out by his team during Benazir Bhutto's second tenure as the prime minister into various scams, including money laundering through the Hudaibiya Paper Mills and purchase of London Mayfair flats by the Sharif family.

Speaking to media outside the Federal Judicial Academy, the secretariat of the JIT, Rehman Malik said, “I have brought with me the letters written to the then president and evidence to present before the JIT.”

“I will own all these letters before the probing team,” he asserted. “I remained impartial in the past and will remain so,” he added.