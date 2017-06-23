Fri June 23, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 22, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Imran says he is not getting married before election

Imran says he is not getting married before election

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said he doesn’t intend to tie the knot before the next general election.

He was answering a question during his interaction with media in which he also  spoke of Panama Papers case and threatened to launch a protest movement if any effort is made to make the Joint Investigation Team controversial.

The cricketer-turned politician  said he feels that he is about to win what he called Panama Test, a reference to a case against  ruling family. “Soon we are going to win the match in Supreme Court”, said Imran Khan.

He said judges have categorically said Qatari prince’s letter would become  waste if he failed to appear before the JIT.

Responding to a question whether Sheikh Rashid would join his party, Imran Khan said he has decided to invite the Awami Muslim League chief to join the PTI. “Sheikh Rashid has fought the mafia very well”.

When asked to comment on allegations of investing Shaukat Khanum’s money abroad, he said Rs 3 million investment made in Thailand was brought back.

Meanwhile, media reports claimed that former Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and senior lawyer Babar Awan would formerly join the PTI on Friday.

 

 

  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Babar Awan joins PTI

Babar Awan joins PTI
At least 25 killed, over 100 injured in twin Parachinar blasts

At least 25 killed, over 100 injured in twin Parachinar blasts
Will resign if my name found in any offshore company: Sen. Rehman Malik

Will resign if my name found in any offshore company: Sen. Rehman Malik
Basit says Pakistan not begging for talks with India

Basit says Pakistan not begging for talks with India
Load More load more