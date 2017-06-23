Imran says he is not getting married before election

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said he doesn’t intend to tie the knot before the next general election.

He was answering a question during his interaction with media in which he also spoke of Panama Papers case and threatened to launch a protest movement if any effort is made to make the Joint Investigation Team controversial.

The cricketer-turned politician said he feels that he is about to win what he called Panama Test, a reference to a case against ruling family. “Soon we are going to win the match in Supreme Court”, said Imran Khan.

He said judges have categorically said Qatari prince’s letter would become waste if he failed to appear before the JIT.

Responding to a question whether Sheikh Rashid would join his party, Imran Khan said he has decided to invite the Awami Muslim League chief to join the PTI. “Sheikh Rashid has fought the mafia very well”.

When asked to comment on allegations of investing Shaukat Khanum’s money abroad, he said Rs 3 million investment made in Thailand was brought back.

Meanwhile, media reports claimed that former Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and senior lawyer Babar Awan would formerly join the PTI on Friday.