Thu June 22, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 22, 2017

Here’s why Shahrukh Khan won't allow his son to kiss a girl

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan has said he will not allow his son Aryan to kiss a girl.

Some time ago on a show, King Khan had said that he would rip off the guy's lips who kissed his daughter Suhana and when he has asked that what would be his reaction if he found Aryan kissing a girl, he said, 'I would rip off Aryan's lips'.

"I can't rip off a girl's lips-that's not a charming gentlemanly thing to do. So I will rip of Aryan's lips, on behalf of the girl's father. You can't touch or harm a girl," he said.

The Bollywood King in a recent interview had discussed about his kids and also had a discussion about the seven rules that he has laid down for the boys who want to impress and date his daughter Suhana Khan.

He said, with a kind warning, if a boy wants to date his princess he must follow these rules.

“Get a Good job. Better Understand that I don’t like you. I’m everywhere- Watch it! Make sure you get a lawyer. Remember, she is not your conquest but my princess first. If you screw my girl, I don’t mind going behind the bars. Whatever you do to her I will certainly do to you.”

