Thu June 22, 2017
World

AFP
June 22, 2017

Kuwait emir visits Qatar after UAE, Saudi talks

Trump calls Qatar emir as efforts build to end crisis

DOHA: President Donald Trump called Qatar´s emir Wednesday and offered US help as efforts...

Qatar emir congratulates Saudi crown prince

DOHA: Qatar´s emir congratulated Saudi Arabia´s newly-appointed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday and called for "brotherly relations" between the two countries, currently locked in a bitter diplomatic dispute.

State media in the gas-rich Gulf state said Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani had sent a cable of congratulations to the Saudi leadership.

The message was sent to King Salman "on the occasion of the selection of his royal highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud as Crown Prince", said the Qatar News Agency.

The statement also expressed hopes "brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries".

A message of congratulations was also posted on social media.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia and a number allies including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed all links with Qatar over accusations that Doha supports extremism.

As well as diplomatic isolation, other measures taken included the closing of Qatar´s only land border, which it shares with Saudi.
Qatar denies the charges of supporting extremism.

Despite efforts at mediation from Kuwait, Turkey and the United States, the dispute between the Gulf countries has now entered its third week.

