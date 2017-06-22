Thu June 22, 2017
World

REUTERS
June 21, 2017

In a major reshuffle, Saudi king names his son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince

Iranian official denies Saudi claim it arrested Iranian military forces

BEIRUT: An Iranian ministry of interior official said on Monday that Saudi Arabia´s claim...

Saudi Prince Nayef pledges allegiance to new crown prince

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammed bin Nayef has pledged allegiance to the kingdom's new crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi state television reported on Wednesday.

Prince Mohammed bin Nayef was relieved of the role in an earlier royal decree issued on the Saudi Press Agency.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia's King Salman has called for a public pledging of allegiance in Makkah to Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

A royal decree published on state news agency SPA earlier said Prince Mohammed bin Salman was replacing Prince Mohammed bin Nayef in the role. Saudi Arabia's Allegiance Council had voted 31 to 34 in favour of the changes, al Arabiya said.

