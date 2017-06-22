Thu June 22, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
June 21, 2017

Pakistan beat West Indies in Women’s World Cup warm-up match

LEICESTER:  Pakistan Women defeated West Indies Women by five wickets in their World Cup warm-up match here at Grace Road ground on Tuesday.

Chasing a daunting target of 247, the Pakistan women completed their victory with 14 balls to spare.

However, it was a big 141-run fourth wicket partnership between Bismah Maroof and Nain Abidi which guided the team to a superb win.

Nain Abidi remained not out on 81, scored from 86 balls with eight fours while Bismah made 75 off 80 balls with nine boundaries.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Sana Mir won the toss and put the opponents into bat who made 246 for seven in their 50 overs.

Felicia Walters top scored with 59, hitting seven fours.

Sana Mir claimed two wickets for 46 runs while Asmavia Iqbal, Sadia Yousuf and Kainat Imtiaz took one wicket each.

The one-month long ICC Women’s World Cup will commence from June 24 with the match between New Zealand and Sri lanka at Bristol while the final will be played at Lord’s on july 23.

In all, eight teams are participating in the tournament. They are England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.  

