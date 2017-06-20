Pak forces kill two terrorists near Tank in Khyber Paktunkhwa

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces killed two terrorists in exchange of fire near Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district, the army said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the army, the terrorists were attempting to launch a raid on a check post near Dewana Baba Ziarat, 12 km North of Tank.

The army also released images of the terrorists killed in the shootout and arms and ammunition seized.

Pakistan intensified its efforts against militancy and extremists under operation Raddul Fasad which was launched in February this year.