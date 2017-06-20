Azhar Ali thanks Indian legends Virat Kohli, Dhoni ,Yuvraj for spending time with his kids

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan's opening batsman Azhar Ali has thanked Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni for spending time with his children.
The right-handed batsman tweeted a couple of photos of his kids with the three Indian batsmen on Tuesday as the Pakistani team returned from London after winning Champions Trophy.
The pictured were captioned: “Thanks to these legends for sparing their time for my kids they were so happy”.
Thanks to these legends for sparing their time for my kids they were so happy.... @msdhoni @imVkohli @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/mxWlwsOxrI— Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) June 20, 2017
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the Champions Trophy for the first time on Sunday.
A century by Fakhar Zaman and a devastating bowling display by Pakistan ended India's hopes of becoming the first team to capture the title three times.
