Pictures: Pakistan vs India

Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Amir shone as Pakistan defied the odds to overwhelm arch-rivals India by 180 runs and pull off a major upset in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Here are some colours of those moments that propelled Pakistan to Champions Trophy glory.

Sarfraz Ahmed and team mates celebrate winning the ICC Champions Trophy

Hasan Ali celebrates taking the wicket of India’s Ravichandran Ashwin

Indian captain Virat Kohli, the most worried man

Mohammad Hafeez dives back into his crease

Fakhar Zaman celebrates his century

MS Dhoni runs out Pakistan's Azhar Ali

Pakistani cricket fans cheer as they watch on screen the Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan at London's The Oval, at a fast food restaurant in Lahore

Chacha cricket with an Indian fan before the match

Pakistan celebrate winning the ICC Champions Trophy

Shoaib Malik celebrates winning the ICC Champions Trophy with their fans