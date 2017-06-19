Pictures: Pakistan vs India

Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Amir shone as Pakistan defied the odds to overwhelm arch-rivals India by 180 runs and pull off a major upset in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.
Here are some colours of those moments that propelled Pakistan to Champions Trophy glory.
Sarfraz Ahmed and team mates celebrate winning the ICC Champions Trophy
Hasan Ali celebrates taking the wicket of India’s Ravichandran Ashwin
Indian captain Virat Kohli, the most worried man
Mohammad Hafeez dives back into his crease
Fakhar Zaman celebrates his century
MS Dhoni runs out Pakistan's Azhar Ali
Pakistani cricket fans cheer as they watch on screen the Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan at London's The Oval, at a fast food restaurant in Lahore
Chacha cricket with an Indian fan before the match
Pakistan celebrate winning the ICC Champions Trophy
Shoaib Malik celebrates winning the ICC Champions Trophy with their fans