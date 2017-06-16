The picture of this little Chinese boy taking care of his mother will melt your heart

A picture of a little boy looking after his sleeping mom on the subway in Chengdu has become an online hit in China.

The picture, taken in southwestern Sichuan province shows the kid using his hand as pillow to comfort his sleeping mother. He also took charge of keeping an eye on her purse.

Before standing guard over his sleeping mom, the boy also reportedly gave up his seat to a woman with her baby.

Social media users have praised the boy’s thoughtful behavior and the good education he obviously received from his parents.

The picture has more than 10,000 shares at the time of writing, and the gesture of the small boy is winning hearts all over. While some praised him, others hoped that children all across the globe learn from him.