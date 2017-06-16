India bowl against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy semi-final

BIRMINGHAM: India won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in the second semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy in Birmingham here Thursday.

Light rain delayed the toss and overcast conditions would have encouraged Kohli to believe there would be assistance for his pacemen.

Winning the toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said "Looks like a fresh wicket, should stay the same throughout." "And it's a bit overcast as well - that could play a big role." India are unchanged.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe says he would have liked to bowl too. "We want to go further, last 2-3 years we have improved a lot. 2015 World Cup also we went through (the group). This time it's time to go further." Bangladesh are unchanged too.

Champions Trophy title-holders India thrashed Bangladesh by 240 runs in a warm-up match at the Oval last month, a fixture where the Tigers collapsed to 84 all out.

India launched their title defence by thrashing arch-rivals Pakistan by 124 runs at Edgbaston on June 4.

Both India and Bangladesh retained the sides that defeated South Africa and New Zealand respectively in the final round of the group stage.

The winners of this match will play Pakistan, who hammered England by eight wickets in Wednesday´s first semi-final in Cardiff, in Sunday´s final at the Oval in London.

Teams

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman

India: RG Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni†, KM Jadhav, HH Pandya, RA Jadeja, R Ashwin, B Kumar and JJ Bumrah

The team sheets are in! Both sides are unchanged! #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/N7cylocjMQ — ICC (@ICC) June 15, 2017