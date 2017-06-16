Fri June 16, 2017
National

Web Desk
June 15, 2017

PM Nawaz to appear before JIT today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed by the Supreme Court here on Thursday.

PM Nawaz’s appearance before the JIT would be the first occasion when a sitting prime minister appears before any investigative agency.

 Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to appear before the JIT team at 11am today.

The JIT has also summoned Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on June 17.

Meanwhile, Qatari Prince Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al-Thani, who wrote an earlier letter in favour of Sharif, has said that the royal family member has no qualms if investigators visit him in Doha to record his statement.

Hussain and Hassan Nawaz, the sons of the prime minister, have already appeared before the JIT.

