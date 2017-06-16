Pak Army chief terms drone strikes counterproductive

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said unilateral actions like drone strike are counterproductive and against spirit of ongoing cooperation and intelligence sharing being diligently undertaken by Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the army, he was speaking during a visit to Corps Headquarters.

He said Pakistan considers Afghanistan as a brotherly neighbor and “terrorists are our common enemy”.

The army chief said the threat requires a trust based coordinated response rather than blame game or unwarranted skirmishes.

He said Pakistan Army is capable of taking effective measure if actionable intelligence is shared.

The army chief said: “our focus now is to transform our operational achievements in FATA into enduring peace and stability for which early mainstreaming of FATA through reforms is essential and Pakistan Army fully supports all efforts towards that end”

General Bajwa said that our brave tribal brothers, through their support, cooperation and resolve, have enabled its security forces to succeed during the operations and now it is time for them to live a fearless and quality social life as citizens of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan Army shall continue its efforts to consolidate gains achieved thus far and stated that army stands with all other institutions to get Pakistan rid of menaces retarding its progress and prosperity.

He was given detailed briefing on situation along Pak-Afghan border, ongoing and future operations, progress on development works and return of TDPs.