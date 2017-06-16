Pakistan bowl out England for 211 in first semis

CARDIFF: Pakistani bowlers dismissed England for 211 runs in the last over of the innings here in the first semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy here at the Sophia Gardens on Wednesday.

Sent into bat after Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss, England could not bat easily against an accurate bowling with no batsman making a fifty and the whole team was bowled out in 49.5 overs.

Pacer Hasan Ali was the most successful bowler with three for 35 while left-arm pacers Junaid Khan and Rumman Raees claimed two wickets each. Leg-break bowler Shadab Khan took one wicket.

Rumman with two Twenty20 Internationals is playing his first One-day International today.

The main scorers for England were Joe Root (46), Jonny Bairstow (43), Ben Stokes (34) and Eoin Morgan (33).

Mohammad Amir, who made 28 not out Monday in an unbroken eighth-wicket stand of 75 with Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed (61 not out) was missing from this match because of a back spasm.

Title-holders India play Bangladesh in Thursday´s second semi-final at Birmingham´s Edgbaston, with the final at the Oval in London on Sunday.