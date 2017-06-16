Four-day Pak-China Naval exercises concludes

Karachi: Four days goodwill cum training visit of China’s PLA (Navy) Task Group to Pakistan in which three Chinese Navy war ships --CHANG CHUN, JING ZHOU and CHAO HU – took part under the command of mission commander Rear Admiral Shen Hao, Deputy Commander East Sea Fleet has concluded here.

During stay at Karachi, the officers and men of the visiting ships held professional discussions and interactions with counterparts from Pakistan Navy on the subjects of mutual interests.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah also visited PLA (N) ships and was accorded warm welcome upon arrival.

The mission commander of Chinese Navy, Rear Admiral Shen Hao called on senior Officials of Pakistan Navy and Civilian dignitaries.

In tandem, operational training activities, joint interactive sessions, table top discussions on professional topics and social events were also arranged between the officers and men of two navies.

At the end of the visit, a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) was conducted in the North Arabian Sea between Pakistan Navy Flotilla and PLA (N) task group to enhance interoperability between two navies.

During the exercise the platforms of both the Navies performed tactical maneuvers and boarding as well as Go Fast drills. Different serials of Air Defence exercise and Anti Ship Missile Defence Exercise were also concluded.

The Visit of PLA (Navy) Task Group is expected to further strengthen the time tested friendship of China and Pakistan besides enhancing mutual collaboration and cooperation between two navies.