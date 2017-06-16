Video: After Salman, Ranveer, Pakistan finds Virat Kohli’s lookalike

KARACHI: After Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh, Pakistan has found Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s lookalike working at a well-known pizza outlet.

In a video surfaced on internet, shows a youngster busy carrying out his daily tasks at a fast food outlet. The man whose indentify was not ascertained really resembles Indian cricketer.



Kohli has reclaimed the top batting spot in the latest ICC ODI Player Rankings, overtaking South Africa skipper AB de Villiers, who had been No.1 since February 25, 2017.

Kohli is unarguably one of the biggest figures in cricket today and is also a huge role model due to his vibrant personality. He is also loved by all for his style statements and good looks.