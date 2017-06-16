Sarfraz, Hasan, Imad climb up ladder in ICC rankings

CARDIFF, Wales: When Pakistan arrived in England for the ICC Champions Trophy as the lowest-ranked team in the event, there were even doubts whether the former champions will be able to secure a direct spot for the 2019 World Cup. And when they were thrashed by India by 124 runs at Edgbaston on June 4, it seemed Pakistan were headed towards another disastrous outing in an ICC event. But on Monday, they marched into the Champions Trophy semi-finals following back-to-back wins against world number one South Africa and Asian rivals Sri Lanka.

If Pakistan will somehow manage to win the coveted title on Sunday then they will not just confirm their direct place in the World Cup 2019 but also catapult themselves to number six in the One-day International rankings. To do that Pakistan will have to beat England in the semi-finals on Wednesday and then the winners of the India-Bangladesh game.

When it comes to ICC rankings, Pakistan had cause for some celebration. Their wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Sarfraz Ahmed has jumped five places to claim 31st ranking in the batting table, fast bowler Hassan Ali has stormed to a career-best 19th rank after vaulting 16 places, Imad Wasim has gained eight places to occupy 31st spot and Mohammad Amir has earned one spot and is now 37th.

Pakistan’s batsmen slide in the rankings include Babar Azam (eighth, down by one place), Mohammad Hafeez (22nd, down by two places), Azhar Ali (42nd, down by two) and Shoaib Malik (48th, down by one).

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli has reclaimed the top batting spot, while Australia’s pace ace Josh Hazlewood has achieved the number-one position in the bowlers’ rankings for the first time in his career in the latest ICC ODI Player Rankings, which were released on Tuesday morning following the conclusion of the last round of league matches in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Kohli had entered the tournament 22 points behind number-one ranked AB de Villiers of South Africa (who had been No.1 since 25 February 2017) and 19 points behind Australia’s David Warner. However, following knocks of 81 not out against Pakistan and 76 not out against South Africa, he has leapfrogged de Villiers and Warner into the number-spot. Kohli, who is ahead of Warner by just one point, had enjoyed just four days at the top in January 2017, but will now be aiming to do better when he faces Bangladesh in the second semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday.

India’s opener Shikhar Dhawan has continued his love-affair with the Champions Trophy by returning into the top 10. The left-hander has vaulted five places to 10th following scores of 68 against Pakistan, 125 against Sri Lanka and 78 against South Africa. Dhawan’s rise means his team-mates Rohit Sharma and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni have slipped one place each to 13th and 14th, respectively, while Yuvraj Singh has gained six places and is now in 88th spot.

However, India’s spinners have slipped in the latest rankings with Ravichandran Ashwin dropping two places to 20th and Ravindra Jadeja falling three places to 29th.

England’s impressive form in the ICC Champions Trophy is reflected in the latest player rankings. Amongst the batsmen, Joe Root has moved up one place to fourth and Ben Stokes has rocketed nine places to a career-high 20th place, whereas amongst the bowlers, Liam Plunkett has jumped seven places to a career-best ninth spot, Adil Rashid has shot up nine places to 11th spot, Mark Wood has risen 35 places to a career-high 39th position and Jake Ball is now ranked 53rd after gaining 25 places. Eoin Morgan has slipped one place to 18th and Jos Buttler has dropped two places to 19th following Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal’s rise from 19th to 17th in the latest rankings.

Apart from Tamim, wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has retained his 21st spot, Shakib Al Hasan has moved up one place to 30th and Mahmudullah has climbed six places to 37th position. In contrast, Bangladesh bowlers have headed in the opposite direction with Shakib plummeting seven places to 16th, Mashrafe Mortaza slipping four places to 18th, Mustafizur Rahman sliding six places to 21st, Rubel Hossain finishing in 60th place after dropping four places and Taskin Ahmed falling one place to 63rd.

World champions Australia’s only consolation in the latest player rankings is that their fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has claimed the coveted number-one position for the first time in his career. Hazlewood is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with nine wickets in three matches, including six for 52 against New Zealand in a game which was abandoned due to rain.

Hazlewood, who is the first Australia bowler to top the bowling charts since October 2015 when Mitchell Starc peaked to the top, has leapfrogged Imran Tahir, Starc and Kagiso Rabada.

Away from the ICC Champions Trophy, West Indies and Afghanistan are involved in a three-match ODI series, which is presently locked at one-all. Following Afghanistan’s shocking win in the opening match, wrist spinner Rashid Khan has rocketed 18 places to seventh place after claiming seven for 18.The defeat in St Lucia on 9 June has severely dented ninth-ranked the West Indies as it has dropped from 79 points to 77 points in the ICC ODI Team Rankings. Even if they win the series-decider on Wednesday, they will finish on 78 points, which is not good news considering 30 September is the cut-off date for automatic qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

As England plus the next seven highest-ranked sides as on 30 September will qualify directly, the West Indies’ 9 June loss plus Pakistan’s victories against highest-ranked South Africa and Sri Lanka means Pakistan are now ahead of the West Indies by 14 points.