Wonder Woman´ buries ´The Mummy´ at box office

Los Angeles: Superhero movie "Wonder Woman" maintained its lead at the North American box office over the weekend pulling in $58.5 million and burying newcomer "The Mummy," industry figures showed.

The action film starring Gal Gadot has grossed an impressive $206.3 million in domestic ticket sales in two weeks, placing it in the top tier of movies that have managed to maintain such a lead at the box office.

Gadot, of the "Fast and Furious" series, plays an Amazonian goddess-princess-superhero whose lasso, bracelet and tiara have magical powers.

Universal´s "The Mummy," starring Tom Cruise, placed second, falling well below industry expectations.

Industry tracker Exhibitor Relations said the movie, the latest revival of the original "Mummy" made in 1932, took in a disappointing $31.7 million in its first weekend.

The film, which cost $125 million, has been widely panned by critics.

It managed nonetheless to make a strong showing overseas, grossing $141.8 million in ticket sales in 63 international markets, the largest opening ever for a Cruise film, according to Boxofficemojo.com.

In third on North American screens was DreamWorks Animation´s "Captain Underpants," based on the popular children´s books by Dav Pilkey.

The film, which tells the story of two students who hypnotize a school principal to believe he is a superhero, took in $12.2 million for the weekend.

Next was Disney´s "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," the latest installment in the popular franchise starring Johnny Depp as a dreadlocked pirate, at $10.7 million.

Fifth spot went to another Disney production, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," at $6.3 million.

The lighthearted tale about misfit space adventurers played by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel has taken in more than $366 million domestically since it opened on May 5.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"It Comes at Night" ($6 million)

"Baywatch" ($4.6 million)

"Megan Leavey" ($3.8 million)

"Alien: Covenant" ($1.8 million)

"Everything, Everything" ($1.6 million)