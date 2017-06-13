Tue June 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
June 13, 2017

Share

Sarfraz, Amir take Pakistan into Champions Trophy semi finals

Sarfraz, Amir take Pakistan into Champions Trophy semi finals
Read More

Sarfaraz Jatoi replaces Ismail Rahu as PML-N Sindh president

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is also the president of the Pakistan Muslim...

Read More
Advertisement

Pakistan fined for slow over rate against Sri Lanka

Pakistan fined for slow over rate against Sri Lanka

CARDIFF: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, who led his team from the front to see Pakistan into semi-finals, has been fined 20% of his match fee, while the rest of his team's players were fined 10% of their match fees, for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match against Sri Lanka.

According to the ICC officials, Pakistan were found to be one over short of their target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

It is more important for the winning captain to keep in mind the importance of time in the next matches, as a second minor over-rate offence in the tournament could result in a one-match suspension for Sarfraz.

A formal hearing was not required as Sarfraz pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Marais Erasmus, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth umpire Ian Gould after the match which was won by Pakistan against Sri Lanke to qualify into semi-finals on Monday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Kumble set to remain India coach for Windies tour

Kumble set to remain India coach for Windies tour
Sarfaraz lauds Amir for his steadfast innings

Sarfaraz lauds Amir for his steadfast innings
Sarfraz, Amir take Pakistan into Champions Trophy semi finals

Sarfraz, Amir take Pakistan into Champions Trophy semi finals
Qatar says Football World Cup plans continue ´as normal´

Qatar says Football World Cup plans continue ´as normal´
Load More load more

More on this