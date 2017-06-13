Pakistan fined for slow over rate against Sri Lanka

CARDIFF: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, who led his team from the front to see Pakistan into semi-finals, has been fined 20% of his match fee, while the rest of his team's players were fined 10% of their match fees, for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match against Sri Lanka.

According to the ICC officials, Pakistan were found to be one over short of their target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

It is more important for the winning captain to keep in mind the importance of time in the next matches, as a second minor over-rate offence in the tournament could result in a one-match suspension for Sarfraz.

A formal hearing was not required as Sarfraz pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Marais Erasmus, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth umpire Ian Gould after the match which was won by Pakistan against Sri Lanke to qualify into semi-finals on Monday.