Pakistan bowl out Sri Lanka for 236 in their must-win game

CARDIFF: Pakistani pacers dismissed Sri Lanka for 236 in the last group match in the ICC Champions Trophy Group B here at the Sophia Gardens on Monday.

After Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to bowl first, Sri Lanka lost their first wicket for 25 runs on the board before Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis (27) added 56 runs for the second wicket.

Then, two wickets fell for only one run as Sri Lanka were 83 for three in 15.1 overs.

Debutant pacer Faheem Ashraf got his first ODI wicket in his third over when he clean bowled Dinesh Chandimal for nought.

However, Dickwella joined by his captain Angelo Mathews rescued his side adding 78 runs for the fourth wicket. Then Mathews was bowled by Mohammad Amir for 39 and soon three wickets fell for just six runs.

Dickwella departed after top scoring with 73 when Sarfraz took a splendid catch off Mohammad Amir.

Later some resistance was shown by Asela Gunaratne (27) and Suranga Lakmal (26) as they took the score to 213.

However, the remaining two wickets fell within 23 runs as Sri lanka were all out for 236 in 49.2 overs.

For Pakistan, Junaid Khan and Hasan Ali grabbed two wickets each while Mohammad Amir and debutant Faheem claimed two wickets each.

The winners of this game will join the already qualified title-holders India out of Group B in the last four of a tournament featuring the world´s top eight one-day international sides and the losers will be knocked out.