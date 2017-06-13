Video: Sania wishes luck to Shoaib Malik on 250th ODI

LONDON: Tennis star and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sani Mirza has wished her spouse luck on his 250th ODI match against Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy today (Monday).

In an interview Sania said, “Obviously it shows his (Shoaib Malik) commitment to Pakistan and cricket. I have always known him to be someone with full of passion for playing cricket and representing his country.’

Mirza added, “It’s a very proud moment. A proud moment for everyone including his mother, his siblings and myself. I am very proud of him for everything that he has achieved, and I wish him all the best.”

Sania said she watched last match between Pakistan and South Africa live, and hoped she will watch today’s match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in in their ICC Champions Trophy virtually turned ‘quarter-final’ at the picturesque Sophia Gardens in Cardiffon today.

It’s a do-or-die clash, with the team winning the game securing a place in the semi-final. The losing side will head for home.