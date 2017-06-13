Tue June 13, 2017
Sports

June 11, 2017

India reach semis as South Africa knocked out of Champions Trophy

LONDON: India outplayed South Africa by eight wickets in their last group match of the ICC Champions Trophy Group B here at the Kennington Oval on Sunday.

Chasing an easy target of 192, India completed the victory in 38 overs after losing  only two wickets.

Shikhar Dhawan made 78 off  83 balls with 12 fours and a six while captain Virat Kohli remained not out on 76, made from 101 balls with seven fours and a six.

Both added 128 runs for the second wicket partnership after India lost opener Rohit Sharma (12).

Later, Kohli made 42 runs with Yuvraj Singh for the unbeaten third wicket stand.

Yuvraj was 23 not out, hitting a four and a six in his brief 25-ball innings.

Earlier South Africa sent into bat, found it impossible to take charge against India´s accurate bowling and only Quinton de Kock (53) produced an innings of substance.

Among others, only Faf du Plessis (36), Hashim Amla (35), Jean-Paul duminy (20 not out) and captain AB de Villiers (16) could get into the double-figures.

For India, pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah captured two wickets each while spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, and seamer Hardik Pandya took one wicket each.

The remaining last four place will be decided on Monday when the winners of the match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will advance.

