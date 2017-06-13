India on course for last four as South Africa bowled out for 191

LONDON: India are on course to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals after demolishing woeful South Africa for 191 in their do-or-die clash on Sunday.

Virat Kohli´s side must win their last Group B fixture to avoid an embarrassing exit and they rose to the challenge after electing to bowl first at The Oval.

South Africa, who face elimination if they lose, found it impossible to take charge against India´s accurate bowling and only Quinton de Kock (53) produced an innings of substance.

Among others, only Faf du Plessis (36), Hashim Amla (35), Jean-Paul duminy (20 not out) and captain AB de Villiers (16) could get into the double-figures.

For India, pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah captured two wickets each while spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, and seamer Hardik Pandya took one wicket each.

India were aided by the shambolic South Africans, whose captain AB de Villiers failed for the third time in the tournament after being run out for 16.

In total, South Africa had three run outs as they lost their last eight wickets for 51 runs.

If India mount a successful run chase, the holders will join Group A qualifiers England and Bangladesh in the semi-finals.

The remaining last four place will be decided on Monday when the winners of the match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will advance.