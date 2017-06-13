Tue June 13, 2017
World

REUTERS
June 11, 2017

Tehran attacks mastermind killed: Iranian minister

LONDON: Iran´s intelligence minister said the mastermind behind Wednesday´s attacks in Tehran, which killed 17 people, had himself been killed on Saturday by security forces.

"The mastermind and main commander of terrorist attacks on the parliament and Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini was killed today by the security forces," Mahmoud Alavi was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

The jihadist group Daesh had claimed responsibility for the attack, by suicide bombers and gunmen.

