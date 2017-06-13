Tue June 13, 2017
National

Web Desk
June 11, 2017

Civilian martyred in Indian firing at LoC

RAWALPINDI: Indian troops on Saturday opened unprovoked fire in Chirikot Sector along the Line of Control, martyring an elderly man, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

In a fresh ceasefire violation, Indian forces resorted to firing in Chirikot Sector along the LoC, in which 70-year-old Shabbir Khan was martyred, the statement added.

Pak Army gave a befitting response to the Indian aggression, silencing the enemy guns, it concluded.

