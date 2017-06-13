Protestors ask Theresa May to resign

LONDON: Hundreds of protestors marched outside 10 Downing Street calling on Prime Minister Theresa May to resign after humiliating election results.

The protest began from outside the House of Commons and moved to Downing Street and Trafalgar Square.

For about half an hour, hundreds of protestors chanted slogans at the gate of 10 Downing Street and asked the PM to resign over her attempts to seek a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

The protest was led by students and trade unionists who chanted slogans in favour of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who has stunned the British political establishment with impressive election results.

Students were joined by teachers and nurses who hailed the rise in voting share for the Labour party.

The march marked the second day of protests over the possibility of the new Conservative administration, under Theresa May, trying to forge a majority government with the DUP.

Protests have been held in many towns after the Conservatives failed to secure a majority in the House of Commons at the General Election but were still the single largest party and are now trying to get help from the Northern Irish party to form a government with working majority of a few seats.

Speaking to Geo News, protestors said that Jeremy Corbyn has changed the way politics is done in Britain.

They said that for two years he was attacked by media but tens of thousands of youth voted for him because he offers genuine change.

They said Jeremy Corbyn is an honest and straight talking politician who should form the next government with progressive parties.

They said that the Tory party was now engaging with some of the most reactionary and right-wing elements in DUP.

People carrying placards reading anti-DUP and pro-Jeremy Corbyn messages said they would resist the policies of Tory government and called on the PM to understand why she failed to secure a landslide majority in the election.