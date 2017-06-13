Tue June 13, 2017
Entertainment

AFP
June 10, 2017

Adam West, star of hit TV series ´Batman´, dies at 88

Los Angeles: Adam West, the actor whose seven-decade career was defined by his role in the 1960s television series "Batman," has died. He was 88 years old.

The actor passed away Friday night after a "short but brave battle with leukemia," his family said in a statement posted to West´s Facebook page.

West catapulted to fame after portraying the superhero Batman and his alter ego Bruce Wayne on the popular campy television series that premiered in 1966.

But the high-profile role ultimately restricted West from playing different characters later on. Born William West Anderson in Walla Walla, Washington in 1928, the actor later adopted a stage name and moved to Hollywood in 1959.

West is survived by his wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

"There are no words to describe how much we´ll miss him," the family said in its statement. "We know you´ll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years.

