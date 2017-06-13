Australia make 277-9 against England in their must win match

BIRMINGHAM: Australia made an impressive total of 277 for nine despite Adil Rashid’s four-wicket haul in the last match of the Group A in the ICC Champions Trophy here at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Sent into bat by England captain Eoin Morgan, Australia made a steady start and a 96-run second wicket partnership between opener Auron Finch and captain Steven Smith steered the side to 136-2 in 23rd over.

Finch made 68 off 64 balls with eight fours and Smith scored 56 from 77 balls with five fours.

Later Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell took the score to 239 with a 58-run fifth wicket stand but fast bowler Mark Wood and leg-break bowler Adil Rashid attacked hard to take five wickets for just 15 runs.

Now Australia were 254 for nine in the 47th over but Head batting on both sides added 23 runs for the last wicket along with Josh Hazlewood and took the total to 277-9.

Head remained not out with the top score of 71, made off 64 balls with five fours and two sixes.

Wood and Rashid captured four wickets each for 33 and 41, respectively.

World Cup champions Australia had to win this match to join already-qualified England in the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world´s leading eight ODI teams.

Defeat, or Australia´s third no result washout in as many Group A games, would see Bangladesh, who beat New Zealand by five wickets in Cardiff on Friday, into the last four instead.