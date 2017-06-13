Tue June 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 10, 2017

Share

Panama case: NBP chief writes letter to SC, alleges maltreatment by JIT

Panama case: NBP chief writes letter to SC, alleges maltreatment by JIT
Read More

PML-N asks if it is a JIT or James Bond movie

Kirmani urges Supreme Court to probe into leaked image of Hussain, ‘ambulance...

Read More
Advertisement

JIT submits application detailing difficulties in probe

JIT submits application detailing difficulties in probe

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Saturday submitted an application in the Supreme Court of Pakistan to apprise the apex court of the difficulties the panel has faced during the course of investigation into offshore business dealings of the ruling family.

According to Geo News, the report was submitted by staff of the JIT on behalf Wajid Zia, Additional Director of General of the FIA who heads the panel comprising members of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI), State Bank of Pakistan and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.  

Before submitting the application, the JIT held a meeting at the Federal Judicial Academy.

The JIT has been surrounded by a controversy even since reports emerged that some institutions were approached in order to induct certain members into the investigating panel.

A photo of prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's elder son that was leaked from the interrogation room further fueled the controversy, prompting the ruling party to criticize the JIT.

The JIT was asked by a Supreme Court bench overseeing the implementation of the apex court verdict in Panama Papers case to submit an application detailing the threats, pressures and difficulties it has faced.     

It emerged on Friday that  President National Bank of Pakistan, Saeed Ahmad has written a letter to registrar Supreme Court over alleged mistreatment by the Joint Investigation Team.

The letter was written to the registrar on June 05. Saeed Ahmad Ahmed first appeared before the JIT on May 30.

NBP Chief alleges, in contrary to apex court directives, the JIT team maltreated him and their behaviour towards him was humiliating and threatening.  

The letter further states, Saeed Ahmad says, “When I appeared before the probing team I felt as I was a death row convict.”

“I was questioned more than 12 hours in three sessions’, he said and added “I was made to wait for five hours before the first session.”

NBP President Saeed Ahmad recorded his statement in reply to various questions raised by the JIT members on May 30.

Tariq Shafi, cousin of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was the first one to allege in writing that a member of JIT, interrogating Panama Papers scam against the ruling family, has threatened him during the investigations to withdraw his affidavit that he had earlier submitted before the apex court. Otherwise, he said he was threatened that he will have to face penal consequences.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistani infant with hole in heart reaches India for treatment

Pakistani infant with hole in heart reaches India for treatment
Pakistan to construct multipurpose OPV indigenously

Pakistan to construct multipurpose OPV indigenously
News of Maryam Nawaz’s traveling abroad is misleading: Sharif Family’s spox

News of Maryam Nawaz’s traveling abroad is misleading: Sharif Family’s spox
Gulf crisis: PM Nawaz calls on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz

Gulf crisis: PM Nawaz calls on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz
Load More load more

More on this