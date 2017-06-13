Tue June 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 10, 2017

Share

Sachal Sarmast Urs celebrations to begin on Saturday

Sachal Sarmast Urs celebrations to begin on Saturday
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Murad Ali Shah inaugurates annual Urs of Sachal Sarmast

Murad Ali Shah inaugurates annual Urs of Sachal Sarmast

KHAIRPUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Mural Ali Shah inaugurated the 196th Urs celebrations of Sufi saint Hazrat Sachal Sarmast at shrine the city of Daraza Sharif on Saturday.

The chief minister laid a wreath on the grave of the multilingual Sufi poet and offered fateha to mark the beginning of the annual Urs celebrations. He was accompanied by PPP leaders and cabinet members.

He also enjoyed Sachal Sarmast kalam from his Faqirs after inaugurating the Urs celebrations.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said Sindh is the land of Sufis who fostered peace, brotherhood and harmony.

Security arrangements at the shrine have already been beefed up for three-day Urs celebrations to pay respects to Hazrat Sachal Sarmast.

The Urs would conclude on June 12.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistani infant with hole in heart reaches India for treatment

Pakistani infant with hole in heart reaches India for treatment
Pakistan to construct multipurpose OPV indigenously

Pakistan to construct multipurpose OPV indigenously
News of Maryam Nawaz’s traveling abroad is misleading: Sharif Family’s spox

News of Maryam Nawaz’s traveling abroad is misleading: Sharif Family’s spox
Gulf crisis: PM Nawaz calls on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz

Gulf crisis: PM Nawaz calls on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz
Load More load more

More on this