Pak Army capable to defeat all threats ‘irrespective of the front’: Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Muzaffarabad Sector, Inter Services Public Relations said.

In a statement issued by ISPR, the media wing of the military, here Saturday, the Army Chief was given detailed briefing by the local commander regarding operational situation, Indian ceasefire violations and response by Pakistani troops.

While interacting with the troops, General Bajwa said, “We are aware of defence and security challenges being faced by the country and we are capable to defeat all threats ‘irrespective of the front’.”

COAS at LOC. Army aware of def & security challenges being faced by the cty, capable to defeat all threats 'irrespective of the front', COAS pic.twitter.com/cpTyyfGqva — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 10, 2017

General Bajwa hailed Kashmiris on both sides of the LoC for their determination against Indian brutalities and reiterated that Pakistan shall continue its support for right of self-determination to Kashmiri brothers in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The Army Chief appreciated Pakistani troops state of operational readiness, exemplary high morale and motivation for fulfillment of assigned mission.

The troops unreserved shared with Army Chief their feelings about Indian atrocities and ceasefire violations targeting innocent civilians and pledged that no Indian misadventure shall go without a befitting response.