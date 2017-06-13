Tue June 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 10, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pak Army capable to defeat all threats ‘irrespective of the front’: Gen. Bajwa

Pak Army capable to defeat all threats ‘irrespective of the front’: Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Muzaffarabad Sector, Inter Services Public Relations said.

In a statement issued by ISPR, the media wing of the military, here Saturday, the Army Chief was given detailed briefing by the local commander regarding operational situation, Indian ceasefire violations and response by Pakistani troops.

While interacting with the troops, General Bajwa said, “We are aware of defence and security challenges being faced by the country and we are capable to defeat all threats ‘irrespective of the front’.”

General Bajwa hailed Kashmiris on both sides of the LoC for their determination against Indian brutalities and reiterated that Pakistan shall continue its support for right of self-determination to Kashmiri brothers in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The Army Chief appreciated Pakistani troops state of operational readiness, exemplary high morale and motivation for fulfillment of assigned mission.

The troops unreserved shared with Army Chief their feelings about Indian atrocities and ceasefire violations targeting innocent civilians and pledged that no Indian misadventure shall go without a befitting response.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistani infant with hole in heart reaches India for treatment

Pakistani infant with hole in heart reaches India for treatment
Pakistan to construct multipurpose OPV indigenously

Pakistan to construct multipurpose OPV indigenously
News of Maryam Nawaz’s traveling abroad is misleading: Sharif Family’s spox

News of Maryam Nawaz’s traveling abroad is misleading: Sharif Family’s spox
Gulf crisis: PM Nawaz calls on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz

Gulf crisis: PM Nawaz calls on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz
Load More load more

More on this