Tue June 13, 2017
World

Web Desk
June 10, 2017

‘Your time will come’: Daesh threatens attacks in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI:  Daesh threatened attacks in Saudi Arabia after the militant group claimed responsibility for assaults in Tehran that killed at least 17 people, Site Intelligence monitoring group reported on Friday.

Suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the Iranian parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini's mausoleum in Tehran on Wednesday. Scores of people were also wounded.

Daesh claimed responsibility and threatened more attacks against Iran's majority Shi'ite population.

In a video that appeared to have been recorded before the attack on Tehran, five masked fighters were shown threatening Shi'ites in Iran as well as the Saudi Arabian government saying their turn "will come".

"Allah permitting, this brigade will be the first of jihad in Iran, and we ask our brothers the Muslims to follow us, as the fire that was ignited will not be put out, Allah permitting," one of the masked fighters said, according to SITE.

At the end of the video, he sent a message to the Saudi government.

"Know that after Iran, your turn will come. By Allah, we will strike you in your own homes... We are the agents of nobody. We obey Allah and His Prophet (PBUH), and we are fighting for the sake of this religion, not for the sake of Iran or the Arabian Peninsula."

 

