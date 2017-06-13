Tue June 13, 2017
National

Web Desk
June 10, 2017

China says Pakistan told it kidnapped teachers are probably dead

China says teachers kidnapped in Pakistan likely dead

BEIJING: Pakistan has told China that two Chinese teachers kidnapped by Daesh in Pakistan are...

Read More
Reports of killing of two kidnapped Chinese being verified, says FO

Reports of killing of two kidnapped Chinese being verified, says FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Friday said government is working to confirm the authenticity of the reports of killing of two Chinese nationals, kidnapped last month in Quetta.

"We are in constant contact with the Chinese government," a Foreign Office statement issued here said.

It is worth mentioning here that China's Foreign Ministry earlier said in a statement that Pakistan had told Chinese authorities that two Chinese teachers kidnapped last month in Balochistan are probably dead.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular news briefing.

China expressed grave concern at Daesh claims that the group killed the teachers it had kidnapped in Balochistan, where Beijing is investing billions of dollars in infrastructure projects.

Foreign office further said, "Pakistan remains committed to fight terrorism in all its forms. And such cowardly acts of terrorism cannot weaken our resolve to eliminate this menace."

The statement said, "Chinese living in Pakistan are our honored guests and brothers, and we will continue to take all measures to ensure their safety."

More on this