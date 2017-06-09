Fri June 09, 2017
National

Web Desk
June 9, 2017

PM in Kazakhstan to attend SCO Summit; meeting with Putin scheduled
PM Nawaz, Russian President Putin meet in Kazakhstan

ASTANA: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Friday in Kazakhstan.

According to Geo News, the Russian leader congratulated Pakistan for becoming a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Both the leaders are in Kazakh capital to attend the 17th meeting of the Heads of the State Council summit.

The prime minister and the Russian President discussed issues of mutual interests and bilateral relations during the meeting that lasted for forty minutes.

Putin assured Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that Russia would extend cooperation every field especially Islamabad's war against terrorism. 

Earlier, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif along with his delegation attended the meeting of the Heads of State Council of SCO.

Expressing gratitude to the member countries for supporting Pakistan's permanent membership to the organization, PM Nawaz said it is a historic day for Pakistan to become the full member of the organization.

Prime minister’s advisor Sartaj Aziz, minister for commerce Khurram Dastgir Khan and minister of state for petroleum Jam Kamal are also accompanying the Prime Minister.

 

