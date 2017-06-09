Hussain Nawaz says no plan to contest election

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's elder Hussain Nawaz on Friday said he currently has no intention to contest election.

Talking to media after appearing before the Joint Investigation Team for the fifth time, Hussain Nawaz said he has received no summons to appear again.

"From the nature of the questions that i was asked today, it appears the JIT doesn't plan to summon me again," he said, adding that he would have no problem appearing before the JIT if summoned again.

He said action must be taken and punishment be awarded if wrongdoing is proved during the course of investigation.

When asked why his younger brother avoided media after appearing before the JIT, he said it was Hassan Nawaz's personal choice.

Hussain Nawaz said the investigating team would not be able to prove anything against him as there was no evidence of wrongdoing.

Earlier, while talking to media before his appearance , Hussain Nawaz said, “No government or court can initiate proceedings on basis of mere suspicion.”

He said if evidence is available , then substantial action should be taken accordingly.

Replying to a question regarding leaked picture, Hussain Nawaz said only those who leaked it know why they did it.

On Thursday, Hassan Nawaz, the younger son of PM Nawaz, appeared before the JIT for the second time and recorded his statement during the investigation that lasted for almost five-and-a-half hours.