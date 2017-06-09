New Zealand bat against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy

CARDIFF, United Kingdom: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in their must win Champions Trophy match at Cardiff on Friday.

Rain delayed the scheduled 10:30am local time (0930 GMT) start by an hour but no overs had as yet been lost.

New Zealand were unchanged from the side that lost to England by 87 runs at Cardiff on Tuesday.

Bangladesh, however, made two changes from the team that was on the brink of defeat by Australia before rain intervened at the Oval on Monday.

They opted to play an extra bowler by bringing in Taskin Ahmed in place of batsman Imrul Kayes, with all-rounder Mossadek Hossain preferred to off-spinner Mehedi Hasan.

Both Bangladesh and New Zealand needed a victory in the Welsh capital to have any chance of going through to the semi-finals after they each lost to England and suffered no-result washouts against Australia in their previous Group A matches.

But victory in Cardiff may not be enough to get through to the knockout stage of a tournament featuring the world´s top eight one-day international sides.

Regardless of whichever team wins this match, Australia will advance with already-qualified England if they beat the tournament hosts at Birmingham´s Edgbaston ground on Saturday.

And if both the last two Group A matches are washed out, Australia would still go through as they would then have three points to Bangladesh and New Zealand´s two apiece.

Teams

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand: Luke Ronchi (wkt), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, Jimmy Neesham, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult