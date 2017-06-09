Champions Trophy: Rain delays Bangladesh-New Zealand start

CARDIFF, United Kingdom: Rain delayed the scheduled 10:30am local time (0930 GMT) start of the key Group A Champions Trophy match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Cardiff on Friday.

Although the cover on the pitch had been removed, heavy overnight and early morning rain saw the umpires deem conditions unfit for a prompt start.

The match officials were due to hold a pitch inspection at 10:45am (0945 GMT).

Both Bangladesh and New Zealand must win this match to have any chance of going through to the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy after they each lost to England and suffered no-result washouts against Australia.

But victory in Cardiff may not be enough to get through to the knockout stage of a tournament featuring the world´s top eight one-day international sides.

Regardless of whichever team wins this match, Australia will advance with already-qualified England if they beat the tournament hosts at Birmingham´s Edgbaston ground on Saturday.