Fri June 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 9, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Champions Trophy: Rain delays Bangladesh-New Zealand start

Champions Trophy: Rain delays Bangladesh-New Zealand start

CARDIFF, United Kingdom: Rain delayed the scheduled 10:30am local time (0930 GMT) start of the key Group A Champions Trophy match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Cardiff on Friday.

Although the cover on the pitch had been removed, heavy overnight and early morning rain saw the umpires deem conditions unfit for a prompt start.

The match officials were due to hold a pitch inspection at 10:45am (0945 GMT).

Both Bangladesh and New Zealand must win this match to have any chance of going through to the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy after they each lost to England and suffered no-result washouts against Australia.

But victory in Cardiff may not be enough to get through to the knockout stage of a tournament featuring the world´s top eight one-day international sides.

Regardless of whichever team wins this match, Australia will advance with already-qualified England if they beat the tournament hosts at Birmingham´s Edgbaston ground on Saturday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

New Zealand bat against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy

New Zealand bat against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy
India are not invincible, says Kohli

India are not invincible, says Kohli
Messi set to marry childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo in Rosario

Messi set to marry childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo in Rosario
Mathews unbeaten 52 leads Sri Lanka to record chase

Mathews unbeaten 52 leads Sri Lanka to record chase
Load More load more

More on this