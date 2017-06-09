Hussain Nawaz appears before JIT for fifth time

ISLAMABAD: Hussain Nawaz, the elder son of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before the Joint Investigation Team, formed to probe into offshore companies of Sharif family, here Friday.

It was fifth appearance of Hussain Nawaz before the JIT.

In a brief talk with media men outside the Federal Judicial Academy, Hussain Nawaz said, “No government or court can initiate proceedings on basis of mere suspicion.”

He said if evidence is available , then substantial action should be taken accordingly.

Replying to a question regarding leaked picture, Hussain Nawaz said only those who leaked it know why they did it.

On Thursday, Hassan Nawaz, the younger son of PM Nawaz, appeared before the JIT for the second time and recorded his statement during the investigation that lasted for almost five-and-a-half hours.