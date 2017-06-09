Fri June 09, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
June 9, 2017

Share

Ballon d’Or in play as Ronaldo bears down on Messi
Messi set to marry childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo in Rosario

Messi set to marry childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo in Rosario

BARCELONA: Football superstar, Argentina striker Lionel Messi revealed on Thursday that he would marry his long term partner and mother of his two children, Antonella Roccuzzo, in their hometown of Rosario on June 30.

"The wedding will be held in Rosario, Argentina, on June 30," Messi's personal communications agency 6Pointer said.


The couple met in their native Rosario in 1996 and have two children together, four-year-old Tiago and one-year-old Mateo.


There would be a big celebration as many of Messi's Barcelona teammates are expected, chief amongst them the couple's closest friends, Uruguay striker Luis Suarez and his wife Sofia Balbi.


Messi will turn 30 on June 24 and Roccuzzo is 29 and the pair have been living together for nine years.

The wedding ceremony of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi  and his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo is to be held at Rosario cathedral.

