Pakistan’s CT game against Sri Lanka on Monday turns into virtual quarter-final

LONDON: Pakistan’s stunning win against world number one South Africa seems to have opened the floodgates at the ICC Champions Trophy.

Less than 24 hours after Pakistan’s unlikely victory at Edgbaston, Sri Lanka recorded their biggest ever successful run-chase to comfortably beat title favourites India by seven wickets here at The Oval.

Kusal Mendis hit a 93-ball 89 while Danushka Gunathilaka (76), Angelo Mathews (52 not out) and Kusal Perera (47) chipped in with important contributions helping Sri Lanka to cruise to a victory target of 322 with eight balls to spare.

Sri Lanka’s astonishing victory has thrown open Pool B, turning the last two games – South Africa v India and Pakistan v Sri Lanka – into virtual quarter-finals.

Earlier, a sparkling hundred from Shikhar Dhawan took India into a dominant position against Sri Lanka in their Champions Trophy clash at The Oval.

Dhawan, who made two centuries in the same competition four years ago, finished with 125 from 128 balls as India racked up 321 for six in front of their boisterous fans.

Having begun with an opening stand of 136 against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Sunday, Dhawan and Rohit Sharma managed 139 before Sharma miscued a pull off Lasith Malinga and was caught at fine leg for 78.

The quietest moment of the day was also the most surprising. Cheered all the way to the crease by a packed house, Virat Kohli feathered his fifth ball, from Pradeep Fernando, to the keeper and trudged off for his first ODI duck in almost three years.

When Yuvraj Singh got into a tangle against a loopy slower delivery from medium-pacer Asela Gunaratne – jamming down on a yorker, only for the ball to ricochet back on to his off stump – India were 179 for three and in danger of ceding the initiative.

But the sight of MS Dhoni marching out to accompany the free-flowing Dhawan was hardly designed to gladden Sri Lankan hearts. His first scoring shot was a wristy six over third man, and he was soon hustling the fielders into errors and crashing the ball through the covers.

Dhawan, who scored hundreds against South Africa and West Indies four years ago, reached another with a lacerating cut off Pradeep, and seemed set for 150 or more until he tugged Malinga to long-on to end a stand of 82.

The big-hitting Hardik Pandya made only nine before slashing Suranga Lakmal to deep cover for nine, but Dhoni completed a 46-ball 50, then planted a full-toss from Thisara Perera into the stands beyond midwicket for six.

His last-over dismissal, for 63 from 52, as he tried to hit Perera over long-off came after India had passed 300. –with inputs from agencies