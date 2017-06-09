Fri June 09, 2017
June 8, 2017

Champions Trophy: Sri Lanka field against India in crucial match

Misbah says Pakistan can have respectable finishing in ICC Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD: Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq believes that Pakistan can have a respectable finishing in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy if they continued playing the way they did against the top ODI team South Africa in the Wednesday's match at Edgbaston.

"After suffering defeat against India in the opener I think they have found a clue how to play. They played against South Africa with a changed mindset. If they continue playing in the same fashion in the rest of the tournament, then I believe they can have very good finishing," he told a sports TV channel on Thursday.

He in particular mentioned the performance of debutant Fakhar Zaman and one-down batsman Babar Azam.

Misbah said Fakahr's belief and self-confidence against South Africa was excellent.

"The good thing about him is that he plays aggressively while being sensible. This is how he also plays at the domestic level," he said.

"It was his debut. At no point he looked nervous. He showed a great temperament against South Africa and it was marvelous to see him taking on world's top class bowlers in English conditions," he added.

He hoped that Fakhar's game awareness would improve with the passage of time. About Babar Azam, Misbah said he had turned into a mature player. 

"He is an asset for Pakistan. He is scoring consistently. It is after a long time that Pakistan have found a player at the one-down position who is very strong on the back foot."

"He is also a very busy player and does not find difficulty in any sort of condition. In the match against South Africa he played according to the requirement.

He is improving and that is very good for Pakistan," the former Pakistani captain said.

