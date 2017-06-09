Fri June 09, 2017
June 8, 2017

Any misadventure along border to meet befitting response: Gen Bajwa

Collective response required to defeat terrorism: Gen Bajwa

Collective response required to defeat terrorism: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited Special Services Group (SSG)
training area Terbela and witnessed completion of eight weeks long Counter Terrorism Training of Nigerian Special Forces Battalion.

Nigerian contingent comprising 440 trainees including 26 officers were imparted skills by SSG of Pakistan Army.

The COAS appreciated standard of training imparted and the results attained by the trainee contingent, a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations said.

General Bajwa said terrorism is a menace that requires a collective response.

“Pakistan Army has vast experience of Counter Terror operations as well as modern training facilities and we are happy to
play a part in enabling CT response of multiple friendly countries,” he said.

Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E) Lt Gen Hidayat ur Rehman, Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lt Gen Nadeem Raza,
General Officer Commanding SSG and Acting Nigerian High Commissioner, Salisu Murtala Isa were also present.

 

