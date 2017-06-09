India detains opposition leader Rahul Gandhi

MANDSAUR: Indian police have detained opposition leader Rahul Gandhi at the Neemuch border while he was travelling to violence-hit Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, to meet the families of labourers killed in police firing during their protest.

According to Indian media, Rahul Gandhi, the Congress vice-president began his journey by flying to Rajasthan’s Udaipur and then driving towards Mandsaur. However, his vehicle was stopped near the border after which the leader reportedly jumped on a motorcycle and was stopped again after three kilometres. Finally he was detained and was taken to a guest house that served as a makeshift jail.

According to NDTV, the police had said this morning they would not allow Mr Gandhi and other Congress leaders to enter Mandsaur, where a large group of farmers have been on a protest to demand better prices for their crop and loan waivers.

Mr Gandhi had tweeted Wednesday that he would visit Mandsaur to meet the families of the five farmers killed in police firing. The ruling BJP has accused him of exploiting the protests for political gain.