Fri June 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
June 8, 2017

Share

Advertisement

India detains opposition leader Rahul Gandhi

India detains opposition leader Rahul Gandhi

MANDSAUR:  Indian police have detained opposition leader Rahul Gandhi at the Neemuch border while he was travelling to violence-hit Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, to meet the families of labourers killed in police firing during their protest.

According to Indian media, Rahul Gandhi, the Congress vice-president began his journey by flying to Rajasthan’s Udaipur and then driving towards Mandsaur. However, his vehicle was stopped near the border after which the leader reportedly jumped on a motorcycle and was stopped again after three kilometres. Finally he was detained and was taken to a guest house that served as a makeshift jail.

According to NDTV, the police had said this morning they would not allow Mr Gandhi and other Congress leaders to enter Mandsaur, where a large group of farmers have been on a protest to demand better prices for their crop and loan waivers.

Mr Gandhi had tweeted Wednesday that he would visit Mandsaur to meet the families of the five farmers killed in police firing. The ruling BJP has accused him of exploiting the protests for political gain.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Defiant May vows to stay on despite UK election blow

Defiant May vows to stay on despite UK election blow
India, Pakistan join China and Russia-led security bloc

India, Pakistan join China and Russia-led security bloc
China’s Xi tells Modi issues should be managed 'appropriately'

China’s Xi tells Modi issues should be managed 'appropriately'
20 killed in suicide attack in Karbala

20 killed in suicide attack in Karbala
Load More load more

More on this