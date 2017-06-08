US Consul General hosts `cricket-themed Iftar' for students

KARACHI: The US Consul General in Karachi, Grace Shelton, Wednesday evening hosted an Iftar at the U.S. Consulate General for 40 students from disadvantaged and marginalised communities.

The event included cricket clinics where American diplomats learned how to bat, bowl, and field from the students.

Renowned cricket personalities including Moin Khan, Prof. Ejaz Farooqi, Shoaib Mohammad, Faisal Iqbal, and Mahboob Shah attended the event.

Following the cricket clinics and Iftar, the students and Americans played a cricket match.

Consul General Shelton while addressing the participants said, 'It is our hope that today's event will highlight the positive effect that team sports can promote, such as the ideals of sharing, mutual respect and inclusion.'

She further added, 'My best wishes to all for a blessed month as Muslims in Pakistan and around the world observe the Ramzan traditions of charity, fasting, and prayers.'

The students from tonight's event were from the State Department-funded English Works Programme, which focuses on enhancing business communication skills to improve students’ employment and educational prospects.

This event is the continuity of the year-long series of sports diplomacy events involving students from all sections of society.