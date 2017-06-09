Champions Trophy: Sri Lanka field against India in crucial match

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BIRMINGHAM: Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to field against India in the do-or-die match of Group B at the Oval here Thursday.
India
RG Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli (Captain), Y Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), K Jadhav, H Pandya, R Jadeja, B Kumar, U Yadav, J Bumrah
Sri Lanka
N Dickwella (wk), D Gunathilaka, K Mendis, D Chandimal, A Mathews (Captain), K Perera, A Gunaratne, T Perera, S Lakmal, L Malinga, N Pradeep
Here are your teams for #INDvSL. Who do you think will be the key player for both sides?— ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/3VzGviqIok #CT17 pic.twitter.com/p5uw80yvOh
Comments