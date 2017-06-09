Champions Trophy: Sri Lanka field against India in crucial match

BIRMINGHAM: Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to field against India in the do-or-die match of Group B at the Oval here Thursday.

India

RG Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli (Captain), Y Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), K Jadhav, H Pandya, R Jadeja, B Kumar, U Yadav, J Bumrah

Sri Lanka

N Dickwella (wk), D Gunathilaka, K Mendis, D Chandimal, A Mathews (Captain), K Perera, A Gunaratne, T Perera, S Lakmal, L Malinga, N Pradeep

Here are your teams for #INDvSL. Who do you think will be the key player for both sides?



LIVE: https://t.co/3VzGviqIok #CT17 pic.twitter.com/p5uw80yvOh — ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2017