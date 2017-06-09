Fri June 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
June 8, 2017

Share

Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in IoK

Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in IoK
Read More

Kashmir bleeds

Indian atrocities in Indian-held Kashmir are rapidly gaining momentum. The Indian army declares...

Read More
Advertisement

India forces martyr two more Kashmiri youth in IoK

India forces martyr two more Kashmiri youth in IoK

SRINAGAR: Indian security forces, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district of occupied Kashmir.

Kashmir Media Service reported the troops killed the youth during a military operation in Nowgam area of the district.

An Indian Army official claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in a clash with the troops. He said that an Indian soldier was also killed during the operation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Indian troops during a violent military operation martyred four youth in Machil area of the same district.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Defiant May vows to stay on despite UK election blow

Defiant May vows to stay on despite UK election blow
India, Pakistan join China and Russia-led security bloc

India, Pakistan join China and Russia-led security bloc
China’s Xi tells Modi issues should be managed 'appropriately'

China’s Xi tells Modi issues should be managed 'appropriately'
20 killed in suicide attack in Karbala

20 killed in suicide attack in Karbala
Load More load more

More on this