India forces martyr two more Kashmiri youth in IoK

SRINAGAR: Indian security forces, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district of occupied Kashmir.

Kashmir Media Service reported the troops killed the youth during a military operation in Nowgam area of the district.

An Indian Army official claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in a clash with the troops. He said that an Indian soldier was also killed during the operation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Indian troops during a violent military operation martyred four youth in Machil area of the same district.