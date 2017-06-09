Pakistan floor SA in rain-hit game to keep CT hopes alive

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan gave their Champions Trophy hopes a new lease of life on Wednesday by surprising world number one South Africa by 19 runs on the D/L method in a rain-hit encounter here at Edgbaston.

Rejected by many as also-rans after a 124-run thrashing at the hands of arch-rivals India last Sunday, Pakistan staged a stunning rebound as they pounced on the Proteas with a potent display with the ball.

Pacer Hasan Ali took 2-34, Junaid Khan picked up 2-53 and the spin duo of Imad Wasim (2-20) and Mohammad Hafeez (1-51) thwarted South Africa’s highly-rated batting line-up restricting them to a modest 219-3. David Miller with a sedate 75 from 104 balls was the only South African batsman to put up a real fight.

In reply, Pakistan were given a flying start by debutant opener Fakhar Zaman who hit six fours in his 23-ball knock before Mohammad Hafeez *(26 off 53 balls), Babar Azam (31* from 51) balls and Shoaib Malik (16* off 14) took the side to 119-3 in 27 break. Then there was rain. Play was stopped and the umpires waited for almost two hours before deciding that resumption wasn’t possible. The par score at that stage was 100 and Pakistan were declared winners. If the Pakistanis go on to beat Sri Lanka in their last Pool B game in Cardiff on June 12, they could be in the last-four.

Pakistan’s bowlers, who didn’t impress much against Kohli and Co, were the heroes as they restricted the South Africans to 219-8.From Hasan Ali to Imad Wasim and from Mohammad Hafeez to Junaid Khan, the bowlers sizzled on a cool Birmingham afternoon. They never allowed South Africa to settle once Imad trapped dangerous opener Hashim Amla leg before in the ninth over. Till then the Proteas were cruising, having reached 40 in 8.1 overs. It was an accurate Imad delivery that got rid of Amla and Pakistan had their opening.

Form then onwards wickets fell regularly leaving South Africa in damage control mode during the best part of their innings. Their best partnership was for the eighth wickets between David Miller and Kasigo Rabada who gave their total some respectability by adding 48 off 39 balls. The second best stand was between Miller and Chris Morris fetching 47 runs from 81 balls for the seventh wicket.

It was a purposeful showing from the Pakistanis as they created opportunities and capitalised on them.

Hasan was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers as he rattled the South Africans with his precision. But it was Imad’s twin strikes – the two key wickets of Amla and AB de Villiers – that broke South Africa’s back.

De Villiers, who has been out of form since his arrival in England, walked in after Hafeez had dismissed Quinton de Kock (33 off 49 balls) in the previous over.

The first ball that de Villiers faced was a wide one from Imad. The South African captain, who has a knack for scoring big against Pakistan, went for it only to hit it straight to point where Hafeez took a comfortable catch. It was de Villiers’ first-ever golden duck in ODI cricket. At 61-3, the Proteas were in trouble.

It was then that Hasan got into his act, first getting rid of Faf du Plessis (26 off 44 balls) and then picking up JP Duminy and Wayne Parnell off successive balls leaving South Africa at 118-6. Both the wickets came off beautiful deliveries with Duminy edging one to Babar Azam who took an excellent catch. The one he bowled to Parnell was even better as he angled it past the batsman to shatter his off stump.

Miller, the only bright spot for South Africa on an otherwise gloomy day, tried to resurrect the innings by adding 47 with Morris (28 off 45 balls). But Junaid broke the partnership, sending Morris back. Rabada then hit a brisk 26 off 23 balls to take Proteas cross the 200-mark. He, too, fell to Junaid, who came in for Wahab Riaz. Miller remained unbeaten at 75 that came off 104 balls and included three sixes and a four.