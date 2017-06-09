Fri June 09, 2017
June 7, 2017

Pakistan restrict Proteas to 220-8 despite Miller’s 75

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistani bowlers performed well to restrict South Africa to 220 runs for eight wickets in Group B day/night One-day International of the ICC Champions Trophy here at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Right-arm pacer Hasan Ali was the most successful bowler for Pakistan, who captured three wickets for 24 while left-arm spinner Imad Wasim and left-arm fast bowler Junaid Khan grabbed two wickets each for 20 and 53, respectively.

The main architect of South Africa’s innings was David Miller who scored an unbeaten 75 with one four and three sixes.  

The other notable scorers were Quinton de Kock (33), Chris Morris (28), Faf du Plessis (26) and Kagiso Rabada (26) while captain AB de Villiers got first ball duck.

The Proteas were unchanged from the side that beat Sri Lanka by 96 runs in their Group B opener at the Oval on Saturday.

Pakistan, however, made two changes following their humiliating 124-run defeat by arch-rivals and title-holders India at Edgbaston on Sunday in a match they had to win to stand a chance of reaching the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world´s top eight one-day international nations.

They gave an ODI debut to Fakhar Zaman, a 27-year-old left-handed batsman who has played three Twenty20 internationals.

Fakhar was brought in place of the dropped Ahmed Shehzad while paceman Junaid Khan replaced Wahab Riaz, who suffered a tournament-ending ankle injury against India while falling in his delivery stride after being smashed for 87 runs in just 8.4 wicketless overs.

