President Mamnoon leaves for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah on Wednesday evening where he will spend the second Ashra of Holy month of Ramzan, said a statement.

The President’s family is also accompanying him. During his visit, he will also pay his respects at the Roza-i-Rasool (PBUH).

The president and his family left for Saudi Arabia on a commercial flight. According to the statement, President Mamnoon Hussain will himself bear all the expenses of the visit.