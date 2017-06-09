President Mamnoon leaves for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

Print Story
ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah on Wednesday evening where he will spend the second Ashra of Holy month of Ramzan, said a statement.
The President’s family is also accompanying him. During his visit, he will also pay his respects at the Roza-i-Rasool (PBUH).
The president and his family left for Saudi Arabia on a commercial flight. According to the statement, President Mamnoon Hussain will himself bear all the expenses of the visit.
