Proteas win toss, bat against Pakistan in second match

BIRMINGHAM: South Africa captain AB de Villiers won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in their second match of Group B in the ICC Champions Trophy here at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

The Proteas were unchanged from the side that beat Sri Lanka by 96 runs in their Group B opener at the Oval on Saturday.

Pakistan, however, made two changes following their humiliating 124-run defeat by arch-rivals and title-holders India at Edgbaston on Sunday in a match they had to win to stand a chance of reaching the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world´s top eight one-day international nations.

They gave an ODI debut to Fakhar Zaman, a 27-year-old left-handed batsman who has played three Twenty20 internationals.

Fakhar´s inclusion, in place of the dropped Ahmed Shehzad, added variety to an otherwise all right-handed Pakistan top order.

Meanwhile paceman Junaid Khan replaced Wahab Riaz, who suffered a tournament-ending ankle injury against India while falling in his delivery stride after being smashed for 87 runs in just 8.4 wicketless overs.

Junaid took four for 73 in a warm-up match against Bangladesh.

South Africa´s side featured Pakistan-born leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who took for for 27 against Sri Lanka.

Teams

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain/wkt), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wkt), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (captain), David Miller, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), S Ravi (IND), TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)